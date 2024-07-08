Deal Wrap: Capficiency acquires Nimbuspoint; GordonMD leads Amlogenyx round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Capficiency Private Equity acquired customized Salesforce solutions business Nimbuspoint Consulting Ltd.

– Kingswood Capital Management LLC acquired photography business Kodak Alaris from Pension Protection Fund. Lincoln International was financial adviser and Eversheds Sutherland was legal adviser to Kodak Alaris. Kirkland and Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Kingswood.

– GordonMD Global Investments LP led a $14 million seed funding round for novel gene therapeutics company Amlogenyx Inc.

