Deal Wrap: Brookfield to sell 25% stake in First Hydro; EQT to exit Dunlop

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. agreed to sell a 25% stake in UK-based renewable energy company First Hydro Co. to Canadian investment firm Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

– EQT AB (publ)'s EQT Mid Market Europe Fund agreed to sell its majority stake in Dutch protective boots manufacturer Hevea BV, which does business as Dunlop Protective Footwear, to Gilde Equity Management Benelux BV.

– Kartesia Advisor LLP and GTO Partners LLP partnered to acquire Iberian software business Smarttech Industry Software Solutions SL.

– Vertu Capital invested in Canadian educational platform LumiQ Inc.

– Alantra Pvt. Equity's Alantra PEF IV fund acquired a majority stake in Spanish technical fabric manufacturer Sport Wear Argentona SA, which does business as SPW Fabrics. EY was Alantra's financial adviser and Fieldfisher was its legal adviser.

– Sequoia Capital Operations LLC led a $75 million series A funding round for US mathematical AI company Harmonic.

