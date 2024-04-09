 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-bridge-growth-to-sell-syniti-citation-buys-majority-stake-in-aptive-83078776 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Bridge Growth to sell Syniti; Citation buys majority stake in Aptive
Podcast

MediaTalk | Season 2 | Ep. 27 - College Football Preview & Venu Injunction

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: August 21st Edition

Blog

The Four Steps of Effective Due Diligence

Podcast

Next in Tech | Ep. 181: Lighting up Fiber


Deal Wrap: Bridge Growth to sell Syniti; Citation buys majority stake in Aptive

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Bridge Growth Partners LLC agreed to sell enterprise data management company BackOffice Associates LLC, which does business as Syniti, to Capgemini SE. Evercore and Santander were Syniti's financial advisers and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was its legal adviser.

– Citation Capital Management LLC purchased a majority stake in US pest control company Aptive Environmental LLC.

– Mandala Capital Ltd. fully exited its investment in Indian laboratory testing company Edward Food Research & Analysis Centre Ltd.

– Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co. Ltd. agreed to sell Japanese building materials distributor Hirai Holdings Co. Ltd. to Geolive Group Corp.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.