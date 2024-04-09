Deal Wrap: Bridge Growth to sell Syniti; Citation buys majority stake in Aptive

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Bridge Growth Partners LLC agreed to sell enterprise data management company BackOffice Associates LLC, which does business as Syniti, to Capgemini SE. Evercore and Santander were Syniti's financial advisers and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was its legal adviser.

– Citation Capital Management LLC purchased a majority stake in US pest control company Aptive Environmental LLC.

– Mandala Capital Ltd. fully exited its investment in Indian laboratory testing company Edward Food Research & Analysis Centre Ltd.

– Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co. Ltd. agreed to sell Japanese building materials distributor Hirai Holdings Co. Ltd. to Geolive Group Corp.

