Deal Wrap: Branford Castle buys Hoffman Engineering; First Reserve sells IRISNDT

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Branford Castle Partners LP acquired US night vision equipment manufacturer Hoffman Engineering Corp. from Trident Maritime Systems LLC. Branford Castle was advised by Akerman LLP and RSM, while Philpott Ball & Werner LLC advised Hoffman.

– First Reserve Management LP sold Canadian engineering inspection company IRISNDT Corp. to Apave SA. Stifel Financial Corp. was IRISNDT's financial adviser and Gray Reed LLP was its legal adviser.

– I Squared Capital Advisors LLC agreed to acquire oil storage facility operator Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline Corp. from Keppel Infrastructure Trust and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

– Spectrum Equity Management LP and Growth Street Partners agreed to sell US-headquartered lease management software developer Visual Lease LLC to CoStar Group Inc. Citi was CoStar Group's financial adviser and Milbank LLP was its legal adviser. Shea & Co. LLC was Visual Lease's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser.

– Stonepeak Partners LP acquired a noncontrolling 50% stake in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project from Dominion Energy Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.