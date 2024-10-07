Deal Wrap: Boyne exits Infusion Associates; Pictet acquires TSG

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Boyne Capital Management LLC sold portfolio company Infusion Associates Management, Inc., an intravenous therapy provider, to Vivo Infusion. TripleTree was financial adviser and DLA Piper was legal adviser to Infusion Associates.

– Pictet & Partners acquired IT support business Technology Services Group Ltd. Sidley Austin was legal adviser and Deloitte was financial adviser to Pictet.

– Exponent Private Equity LLP invested in private healthcare provider Kingsbridge Healthcare Group Ltd.

– Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP exited its investment in pet supplements business Lintbells Ltd with its sale to Gryphon Investors Inc-backed Vetnique Labs LLC.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC led a strategic growth investment in enterprise data platform Nasuni Corp. with participation from TCV, the doing-business name of TCMI Inc., and KKR & Co. Inc. BofA Securities was financial adviser and Goodwin Proctor LLP to Nasuni. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to Vista and TCV.

– Bain Capital LP made a strategic growth investment in commercial airline maintenance business MRO Holdings Inc. Solomon Partners was financial adviser and Greenberg Traurig LLP was legal adviser to MROH. A&O Shearman was legal adviser to Bain.

– TA Associates Management LP acquired the association and events and nonprofit solutions divisions of cloud-based software provider Community Brands Intermediate LLC. Guggenheim Partners, Baird and Shea & Co. were financial advisers to TA and Ropes & Gray LLP was legal adviser. Raymond James was financial adviser and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal adviser to Community Brands.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.