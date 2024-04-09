Deal Wrap: Black Bay to sell Piñon Midstream; Panetta buys shares of Okyo Pharma

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Black Bay Energy Capital LLC is selling Texas-based natural gas midstream services provider Piñon Midstream LLC to US oil and gas pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP for $950 million. Piper Sandler & Co. was Piñon Midstream's financial adviser, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser. Locke Lord LLP and Sidley Austin LLP were Enterprise's legal advisers.

– Panetta Partners Ltd. acquired 35,000 common shares of UK biopharmaceutical company Okyo Pharma Ltd.

– SMBC Venture Capital Co. Ltd. and DNX Ventures LLC sold Tokyo-based restaurant booking software developer TableCheck Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Enterprise Investors Corp. agreed to sell Polish cancer care provider Nu-Med Grupa SA to Dutch healthcare company Affidea BV. WKB Lawyers was Affidea's legal adviser; EY was its financial adviser. Gide Loyrette Nouel was Enterprise's legal adviser. Deloitte was its financial adviser.

– Stella Point Capital LP made an equity investment into California-headquartered digital services company Qualified Digital.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.