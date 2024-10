Deal Wrap: Balmoral Funds buys DWFritz; Spire Capital acquires shares of Mooveno

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Balmoral Funds LLC acquired US-based automation systems designer DWFritz Automation Inc. from Sandvik AB (publ).

– Spire Capital Management sp. z o.o acquired nearly 60% of shares in Polish fleet mobility service provider Mooveno Sp. z o.o.

– Veteran Ventures Capital LLC made an investment in US-based propulsion systems designer Agile Space Industries Inc.

– Yeti Capital participated in a $10 million funding round for US-headquartered digital media provider The Looma Project, Inc.

