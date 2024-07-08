Deal Wrap: Aurora acquires GenServe from GenNx360; 1876 Partners buys Mavsign

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Aurora Capital Partners acquired US backup power solutions provider GenServe Inc. from GenNx360 Capital Partners. Lazard and KeyBanc Capital Markets were GenServe's financial advisers. Piper Sandler was Aurora's financial adviser and Gibson Dunn was its legal adviser.

– 1876 Partners LP's 1876 Partners Fund I LP acquired California-based remote contract signing services company Maverick Document Signings Inc., which does business as Mavsign. Colonnade Securities LLC was Mavsign's financial adviser.

– Cinven Ltd. agreed to acquire a stake in Swedish beverage company Vitamin Well AB and become the company's lead investor. Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC and Rothschild & Co. were Cinven's financial advisers.

– Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. invested €5.3 million into UK-headquartered medical equipment and consumables distributor DP Medical Systems Ltd. Meta Corporate Finance was financial adviser to DP Medical and Clarkson Wright & Jakes was its legal adviser. Azets Ireland and PKF Francis Clarke were Foresight's financial advisers and LK Shields, Tughans and Gateley Law were its legal advisers.

– Platinum Equity LLC acquired Atlanta-based medical supplies distributor ASP Global LLC. Solomon Partners was Platinum Equity's financial adviser and Latham and Watkins was its legal adviser.

– Puma Private Equity sold its UK-based car and automobile wheels manufacturer Dymag Technologies Ltd. to German alloy wheel designer Borbet GmbH.

– Cerberus Capital Management LP invested in US spaceflight systems designer Vivace International Corp.

– Spice Private Equity AG's Virtual Dining Concepts LLC, which does business as Linked Eats, acquired Sauce Technologies Inc. and its online pricing platform for restaurants.

