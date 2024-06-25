Deal Wrap: Aurora acquires First Legal; Aquiline acquires Isio majority stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Aurora Capital Partners acquired outsourced litigation support services business First Legal Deposition Services LLC.

– Aquiline Capital Partners LLC acquired a majority stake in retirement advisory Isio Group Ltd. from Exponent Private Equity LLP. RBC Capital Markets was financial adviser to Aquiline and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP was legal adviser. Evercore was financial adviser and Macfarlanes was legal adviser to Exponent and Isio.

– Sentinel Capital Partners LLC acquired industrial fire safety brands Marioff Corporation Oy, Detector Electronics Corp., Fireye Inc. and Autronica Fire and Security AS in a $1.43 billion carve-out deal with Carrier Global Corp. Citi was financial adviser to Sentinel and Kirkland & Ellis was legal adviser.

– Bluestone Equity Partners LP made a $20 million growth investment in Qloo Inc., developer of the Taste AI consumer preferences prediction tool.

– Astorg Asset Management SARL acquired a majority stake in Acturis Group Ltd, a provider of software to the insurance industry.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.