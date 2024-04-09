Deal Wrap: Audax to sell United Urology; Atlantic Street divests All Star Auto

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Audax Management Co. LLC agreed to sell US-based healthcare network provider United Urology Group. Houlihan Lokey was United Urology and Audax's financial adviser and Ropes & Gray and McGuire Woods were their legal advisers.

– Atlantic Street Capital Management LLC sold US car parts distributor All Star Auto Parts Inc. BlackArch Partners and Schwartz Advisors were All Star's financial advisers and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP was its legal adviser.

– Südlich Capital led a $537,000 series A funding round for Chilean energy optimization software developer Ainwater, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

