Deal Wrap: Arsenal to acquire Knowtion Health; Cerberus-led group buys Outform

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Arsenal Capital Partners agreed to acquire US-based insurance claim resolution services provider RSource LLC, which does business as Knowtion Health, for an undisclosed amount. William Blair was Knowtion's financial adviser and Choate Hall & Steward LLP was its legal adviser. Robert W. Baird and Raymond James were Arsenal's financial advisers and Sidley Austin LLP was its legal adviser.

– A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led investor group acquired retail marketing company Outform Inc.

– 8i Ventures led a 340 million Indian rupee series A funding round for New Delhi-based fintech company TransBnk Solutions Pvt. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.