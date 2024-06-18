Deal Wrap: Ardian to buy 22.6% stake in Heathrow Airport; Everlane backs Carey

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian's infrastructure funds intend to acquire a roughly 22.6% stake in FGP Topco Ltd., the holding company of London's Heathrow Airport operator Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd., under a revised agreement with sellers Ferrovial SE and certain other shareholders. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will purchase about 15% of FGP Topco through separate vehicles. After deal closing, the sellers will continue to own a pro rata portion of their shares that represent 10% of the issued share capital of FGP Topco.

– Everlane Equity Partners LLC made a strategic platform investment in Carey & Co., which provides professional services to nonprofit organizations.

– The Simply Good Foods Co. finalized its purchase of plant-based protein shake brand Only What You Need Inc. from an investor group including GroundForce Capital, Hammock Park Capital LLC, Purchase Capital LLC and United Nutritional Brands LLC for $280 million. Houlihan Lokey Inc. was a financial adviser to Only What You Need, and Greenberg Traurig LLP was its legal counsel.

– Biotechnology company Enveda Biosciences raised $55 million in a series B2 financing round with new investors Premji Invest, Lingotto Investment Management LLP, Microsoft Corp. and The Nature Conservancy. Existing Enveda investors Kinnevik AB, True Ventures, FPV Ventures LLC, Level Ventures and Jazz Venture Partners LP also participated in the round.

