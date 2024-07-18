Deal Wrap: Ardian acquires Masco Group; Argos Wityu sells Coexya

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian acquired a majority stake in Masco Group Srl, a provider of engineered solutions to the life sciences industry, from RAG-Stiftung Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. Legal advisers to Ardian were Clifford Chance, Pedersoligattai, and Weil Gotshal & Manges. Its financial adviser was PricewaterhouseCoopers. CMS Hasche Sigle, Chiomenti and CMS Adonnino Ascoli & Cavasola Scamoni were legal advisers to Masco, and Grant Thornton was financial adviser.

– Argos Wityu Partners SA sold portfolio company Coexya Group, an IT services provider, to Talan SAS.

– Atar Capital LLC exited its investment in consumer electronics distributor Microcel Corp. via its sale to TDL Gentek.

– Astorg Asset Management SARL is set to acquire assisted reproductive technologies business Hamilton Thorne Ltd. from an investor group consisting of FAX Capital Corp., AWM Investment Co. Inc. and Special Situations Life Sciences Fund LP. FAX agreed to remain an investor in the business and has the option to increase its stake in Hamilton Thorne. Piper Sandler & Co. was financial adviser to Hamilton Thorne. Dentons Canada LLP was legal adviser. Jefferies Securities Inc. was financial adviser to Astorg, and legal advisers were Stikeman Elliott LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

– L Catterton Management Ltd. acquired a 42% stake in retail developer Hammerson (Value Retail Investments) Ltd. from Hammerson UK Properties PLC.

– Stonepeak Partners LP is set to take private retirement village operator Arvida Group Ltd. Goldman Sachs was financial adviser and Bell Gully was legal adviser to Stonepeak. Forsyth Barr Group Ltd. and Cameron Partners Ltd. were financial advisers to Arvida and Chapman Tripp was legal adviser.

– Verlinvest SA and Mistral Capital Management LLC acquired a $170 million majority stake in late-night bakery concept Insomnia Cookies LLC from Krispy Kreme Inc.

