Deal Wrap: Ardian acquires CampusParc; CVC Capital to invest in URUS

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian purchased a 100% stake in CampusParc LP, the parking facility operator at The Ohio State University's Columbus campus, through Ardian Americas Infrastructure Fund V LP. Funds managed by QIC Ltd. sold the stake. Solomon Partners advised Ardian on the transaction, along with Orrick, BTY Group, ALG, PWC, Leo Berwick and Alliant.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd.'s CVC Capital Partners IX fund agreed to invest in dairy information management company URUS Group LP in a transaction likely to close in the third quarter. CVC will take a stake in URUS and support the company alongside existing stockholders Pon Holdings BV and Cooperative Resources International Inc.

– Funds managed by Lee Equity Partners LLC made a significant growth investment in specialty insurance brokerage Axis Insurance Managers Inc. Axis founder and CEO Alex Meier retained the majority of his equity stake in the business. Smythe LLP was financial and tax adviser and Lawson Lundell LLP was legal counsel to Axis on the transaction. Piper Sandler & Co. was financial adviser and Stikeman Elliott LLP was legal counsel to Lee Equity.

– Caymus Equity Partners LLC sold TriplePoint MEP Holdings LLC, a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration installations, maintenance, repair, design and consulting services, to Stellex Capital Management LP.

– Apex Infusion, which provides ambulatory infusion therapy services, secured investment from FFL Partners LLC.

– Atlantic Street Capital Management LLC invested an additional $70 million in its portfolio company, Zips Car Wash LLC. The car wash chain operates under the Zips Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash and Jet Brite Car Wash brands.

