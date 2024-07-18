Deal Wrap: Andreessen leads Saronic's $175M round; Ora recapitalized by Vistria

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Andreessen Horowitz LLC led a $175 million series B funding round for Saronic Technologies Inc., valuing the defense technology company at $1 billion. Other investors in the round included 8VC, Caffeinated Capital Management LLC, individual investor Elad Gil and NightDragon Management Co. LLC.

– The Vistria Group LP recapitalized Ora Inc., an ophthalmic contract research organization. Ora marks the private equity firm's seventh addition to its pharmaceutical services portfolio.

– CNL Strategic Capital LLC invested approximately $29.5 million in Madison Retirement Holdings TopCo LLC, a third-party retirement plan administrator and the private equity firm's 16th portfolio company. CNL Strategic Capital is managed by CNL Strategic Capital Management LLC and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC affiliate Levine Leichtman Strategic Capital LLC.

– GRO Biosciences Inc. raised $60.3 million in a series B funding round jointly led by Atlas Venture LP and Access Biotechnology, which are new investors in the biotechnology company. The round also saw participation from existing GRO Biosciences investors Leaps by Bayer, Redmile Group LLC, Digitalis Ventures and Innovation Endeavors LLC.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.