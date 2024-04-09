Deal Wrap: Amulet acquires Genetics & IVF; Energy Capital buys Proenergy stake

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Amulet Capital Partners LP acquired US-based reproductive technology company Genetics & IVF Institute Inc.

– Energy Capital Partners LLC acquired an unknown majority stake in US power engineering services company Proenergy Holding Co. Inc. from Eos and ACON Investments LLC. Latham & Watkins LLP was Energy Capital's legal adviser. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP was legal adviser to Proenergy. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser to Proenergy, Eos and ACON Investments.

– Laurel Solutions agreed to sell UK communications equipment company Ovarro Ltd. to Indicor LLC.

– RF Investment Partners acquired US-based business intelligence software company Data IQ LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

