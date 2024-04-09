Deal Wrap: 26North to acquire ArchKey; Advent International to divest Neoris

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– 26North Partners LP will acquire US construction company ArchKey Solutions LLC from One Rock Capital Partners LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was 26North's legal adviser. Santander, Greenhill & Co., Mizuho Securities USA and BMO Capital Markets were its financial advisers. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets LLC were ArchKey's financial advisers while Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser.

– Advent International LP agreed to sell US-based IT consulting company Neoris Inc. to EPAM Systems Inc. Orrick was EPAM's legal adviser. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Creel García-Cuéllar Aiza y Enríquez; Martínez Quintero Mendoza Gonzáles Laguado & De la Rosa; DLA Piper; Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; and Pérez-Llorca were Neoris' legal advisers, and Canaccord Genuity was its financial adviser.

– Petershill Partners PLC sold an unknown minority stake in London-based hedge fund manager LMR Partners LLP to LMR Management Services Ltd for about $260 million.

– Advent International sold US-headquartered aerospace and defense company Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc. to Honeywell International Inc. for about $1.9 billion in an all-cash transaction.

– Red Arts Capital Management LLC agreed to acquire Canadian packaging company Belvika Trade & Packaging Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

