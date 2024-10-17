Daiwa PI Partners to sell stake in Hakusan; Astorg to buy majority of Redslim

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd. agreed to sell 67% of Japanese optical fiber parts maker Hakusan Inc. to Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

– Astorg Partners's Astorg Mid-Cap agreed to acquire a majority stake in Swiss data management company Redslim AG. EY was Astorg's financial adviser, and Winston & Strawn was its legal adviser. Eight Advisory was Redslim's financial adviser and Jeantet was its legal adviser.

– Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. sold UK coffee shops operator 200 Degrees Holdings Ltd. to Italian Coffee Holdings Ltd., which does business as Caffé Nero.

