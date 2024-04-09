ChrysCapital in talks to buy The Belgian Waffle; Bain to bid for Farmson

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not include all potential deal activity.

– ChrysCapital LLP is in advanced negotiations to buy UK-headquartered restaurant business The Belgian Waffle Co. Ltd. from promoters and Marathon Edge Partners LLP in a deal valued at 13 billion Indian rupees, Mint reported, citing three people aware of the development. ChrysCapital has already made a binding bid to purchase the nine-year-old company, the report added, citing one of the three people.

– Bain Capital LP and The Fairfax Group LLC are in a race to buy Indian pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer Farmson Basic Drugs Pvt. Ltd. for 40 billion rupees, The Economic Times reported. Both companies have done their due diligence, and final bids are coming through shortly, the report added, citing a person close to the development.

– Blackstone Inc. and GIC Pte. Ltd. are among 10 bidders vying to acquire LOGOS India Logistics Venture's select portfolio of logistics assets in India, The Economic Times reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the development. The interested parties have placed bids ranging from 16.5 billion rupees to 17 billion rupees for three operational assets in Chennai and Haryana's Luhari, the report added.

– Oaktree Capital Management LP is planning to buy Sydney-based financial firm AZ Next Generation Advisory Ltd. for at least A$600 million, The Australian reported. Jefferies is working on the sale, and other private equity groups have shown interest, the report added.

