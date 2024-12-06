Carlyle preps Forgital sale; Bain among PE suitors for Healius imaging unit

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Advent International LP portfolio company Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., which operates in the biopharmaceuticals industry, attracted bids from Bain Capital LP, Permira Advisers Ltd., Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. Inc. and The Carlyle Group Inc., Business Line reported, citing sources. Mankind Pharma Ltd. has also shown interest in the business, the report added.

– An investor group formed by Brookfield Corp. and Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. is weighing the takeover of renewable energy company Neoen SA, SeeNews reported. The Neoen board of directors welcomed the proposal and Brookfield is in discussion with shareholders, the report added.

– Bridgepoint Advisers Ltd. was granted an extension to takeover talks with asset and wealth management consultancy Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC, the Alpha FMC board announced. Bridgepoint issued a takeover proposal May 1 and had until May 29 to make a firm offer, but the deadline was extended to June 12 amid ongoing discussions between the parties, the announcement added.

– The Carlyle Group Inc., Beach Energy Ltd., Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd. and Jadestone Energy PLC are expected to consider bidding for Santos Ltd.'s oil and gas assets in Western Australia, The Australian reported, citing MST Financial analyst Saul Kavonic. The assets are believed to include gas plants, and offshore gas and oilfield projects, the report added.

– Altor Equity Partners AB is preparing industrial group Norican Global A/S for sale, Børsen reported. Altor has hired advisors to begin the process, the report added.

– Bain Capital LP, Quadrant Pvt. Equity Pty. Ltd. and Adamantem Capital are eyeing the potential acquisition of diagnostic services business Healius Ltd.'s imaging unit, The Australian reported, citing sources. The report put a valuation of $700 million to $800 million on the unit.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. is preparing to launch a sales process for forged aerospace components business Forgital Italy SpA, Thomson Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter. The process is expected to launch after the summer, with interest likely to come from North American private equity firms and strategic acquirers, the report added.

