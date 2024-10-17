 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/brookfield-acquires-kolter-land-lennar-to-acquire-homebuilder-rausch-coleman-86569075 content esgSubNav
Brookfield acquires Kolter Land; Lennar to acquire homebuilder Rausch Coleman
Brookfield acquires Kolter Land; Lennar to acquire homebuilder Rausch Coleman

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC acquired an ownership stake in Kolter Land Partners LLC from real estate investment firm The Kolter Group LLC to expand residential land development in Southeast US.

Lennar Corp. agreed to acquire Arkansas-based residential homebuilder Rausch Coleman Development Group Inc. The deal is expected to close in Lennar's first quarter of 2025.

Massachusetts-based real estate broker Lamacchia Realty Inc. acquired Stone Ridge Properties Inc.

An investor group comprising Taconic Capital Advisors LP and Multi Netherlands BV acquired Italy-based real estate developer Consorzio Dei Proprietari Del Centro Commerciale Valecenter.

