Bluebird to buy Nova Net Lease; Stoneweg, Lopesan acquires Hotel Miguel
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Illinois-based real estate management company Bluebird Real Estate agreed to acquire Nova Net Lease Operating LLC from Verdant Growth Properties Corp. for $3.7 million. As a part of the acquisition, Bluebird will acquire all of the class A units of Nova Net Lease Operating LLC.

Florida-based real estate operator Stoneweg US LLC and Lopesan Hotel Management S.L. acquired hotel operator Hotel Miguel Angel SA from General Mediterranean Holding Sa.

United Real Estate Partners LLC merged with Real Estate Resource Group LLC, resulting in combined operations in New Orleans, Metairie and Mandeville in Louisiana, with nearly 200 agents.

