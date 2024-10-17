 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/blackstone-to-buy-retail-opportunity-for-4b-pm-hotel-merges-with-sightline-86283982 content esgSubNav
Blackstone to buy Retail Opportunity for $4B; PM Hotel merges with Sightline
S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, a fund managed by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP, agreed to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for $4 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Maryland-based hotels operator PM Hotel Group merged with the hotel management company Sightline Hospitality LLC. The merger will add 22 properties to PM Group's portfolio.

