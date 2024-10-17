Blackstone to buy Retail Opportunity for $4B; PM Hotel merges with Sightline

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, a fund managed by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP, agreed to acquire Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for $4 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Maryland-based hotels operator PM Hotel Group merged with the hotel management company Sightline Hospitality LLC. The merger will add 22 properties to PM Group's portfolio.

Read the previous edition of Real Estate M&A Replay.