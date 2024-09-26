Blackstone mulls $7B exit from VFS; EQT weighs $2B sale for Banking Circle

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Blackstone Inc. is exploring the possibility of selling its majority stake in Swiss visa services provider VFS Global AG for about $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The US private equity firm has held preliminary talks with advisers to review a full or partial stake sale in VFS, the people reportedly said.

– EQT AB (publ) is considering a possible sale of its majority stake in Luxembourg-based payment processor Banking Circle SA for more than $2 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Morgan Stanley is sounding out payment and fintech companies and buyout firms as potential acquirers.

– GTCR LLC is in advanced talks to acquire German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG from Bain Capital Pvt. Equity LP and Cinven Partners LLP for approximately $11 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. GTCR still needs to complete its due diligence and secure funding for the deal to push through, the report added.

– The Carlyle Group Inc., Premji Invest and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are vying to acquire a controlling stake in Indian investment bank Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd. from KKR & Co. Inc., The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. KKR is seeking between 55 billion and 60 billion rupees for Avendus, the report added.

– EQT is considering a sale for US-based healthcare technology company AGS Health LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. The Swedish private equity firm has held discussions with bankers to evaluate a sale, the people reportedly said.

Explore potential M&A in other regions.