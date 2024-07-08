Blackstone eyes Haldiram Snacks bid; KKR weighs J.B. Chemicals stake sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– EQT Partners AB is exploring a sale and other strategic options for the US operations of Madrid-based leisure park operator Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Under consideration for sale are 15 park locations in the US, the report added.

– Blackstone Inc. plans to bid for a 51% stake in India-based snack brand Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., Moneycontrol reported, citing people familiar with the talks. GIC Pte. Ltd. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are expected to join a consortium with Blackstone to pursue the deal, the report added.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is exploring a sale of its nearly 54% stake in J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to a larger competitor in the Indian pharmaceuticals industry, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Business Line reported, citing unnamed sources. KKR has also been in talks with other drugmakers and private equity firms, the report added.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. may sell up to a 6.4% stake in PNB Housing Finance Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing a term sheet. Carlyle, which held a 32.68% stake in the Indian lender as of June 30, plans to sell 16.6 million shares on the open market, the report added.

– The Carlyle Group Inc., EQT AB (publ), Partners Group Holding AG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are evaluating the potential acquisition of Indian preschool operator Lighthouse Learning Pvt. Ltd. from KKR, Mint reported, citing three people aware of the matter. KKR holds a 94.53% stake in the business, the report added.

