Blackstone, CIBanco offer to buy Fibra for $2.7B, FlyHomes acquires TP Hamilton

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. and CIBanco S. A. Institución de Banca Múltiple made an all-cash tender offer to acquire industrial real estate investment trust Fibra Terrafina for approximately $2.57 billion. The purchase price represents a premium of 21% over the previous price offered on Dec. 4, 2023. Terrafina certificate holders can tender to the offer until July 10.

Seattle-based FlyHomes Inc. completed the acquisition of TP Hamilton Inc., which provides an online platform for homebuyers.

In another deal completed last week, Canada-based FirstService Corp. acquired community management company Citiscape Property Management Group LLC.

