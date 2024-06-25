 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/blackstone-buys-vur-village-hotels-crye-leike-realty-acquires-garland-co-82297567 content esgSubNav
Blackstone buys VUR Village Hotels; Crye-Leike Realty acquires Garland Co.
Blackstone buys VUR Village Hotels; Crye-Leike Realty acquires Garland Co.

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents a list of notable M&A transactions by North America-based real estate investors.

Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP acquired VUR Village Hotels & Leisure Ltd. from KSL Advisors LLC. The deal adds 4,400 hotel units to Blackstone's UK leisure portfolio.

Boston-based residential home remodeling company DesignFirst Builders LLC acquired Illinois-based homebuilders producing company DDK Kitchen Design Group Inc.

Tennessee-based Crye-Leike Realty Inc. acquired real estate brokerage services provider Garland Co. Real Estate LLC.

