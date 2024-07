Barclays Capital Inc. led the private equity financial adviser rankings in the second quarter, advising on six of the 20 largest private equity and venture capital deals announced between April 1 and June 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

The six transactions Barclays advised on resulted in deal credits totaling $39.12 billion, larger than any other adviser in the second quarter.

The deals included Silver Lake Technology Management LLC's proposed acquisition of sports and entertainment company Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., a transaction valued at $21.09 billion. Barclays joined Silver Lake's team of advisers on what ranked as the largest global M&A deal announced in April.

Rounding out the top three were Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC with four deals and $20.33 billion in total credits, followed by BofA Securities Inc. with three deals and total credits of $27.64 billion.

Legal adviser rankings

Topping the legal adviser rankings for the second quarter was Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which advised on seven of the 20 largest private equity transactions during the period, with deal credit totaling $41.62 billion, Market Intelligence data shows.

Kirkland & Ellis advised Advent International LP on its take-private deal for payment processing business Nuvei Corp., a transaction valued at $6.19 billion, as well as Thoma Bravo LP on its pending $5.21 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Darktrace PLC. It also advised Silver Lake on the Endeavor Group acquisition.

Another legal adviser on the Silver Lake-Endeavor Group deal, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, ranked No. 2 among private equity legal advisers, with four deals and $29.61 billion in credits. Third on the list was Latham & Watkins LLP with four deals and total credits of $27.68 billion.