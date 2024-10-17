Australian IPO market stays muted as investors await clarity on economic outlook

Australia's market for IPOs is likely to remain muted for a while longer, as 2024 is set to record a decline in new listings for the third consecutive year, and the pipeline remains thin.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) hosted 16 IPOs up to Nov. 5 in 2024, compared with 31 in 2023 and 81 in 2022, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The aggregate amount offered fell to A$590 million over the period, compared with A$830 million in 2023, the data showed.

"The IPO market at the moment is a question of timing," Corporate & Audit Services Partner Marcus Ohm of advisory and accounting firm HLB Mann Judd, told Market Intelligence in an interview. Ohm noted that economic and geopolitical factors are hindering IPOs and those barriers need to disappear or reduce in intensity before there could be a more fluid market for IPOs. "There's a little bit of hang back and let's see what happens in early 2025," Ohm said, adding that listing is an expensive form of fund raising.