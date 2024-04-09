Argonaut acquires Hammer & Steel; Gallant exits Aero Turbine

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Argonaut Private Equity acquired drilling and pile driving equipment distributor Hammer & Steel Inc.

– Gallant Capital Partners LLC exited its investment in Aero Turbine Inc. with the latter's sale to StandardAero Inc., a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group Inc. Lincoln International was financial adviser to Gallant and Aero Turbine, and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth was legal adviser.

– GHK Capital Partners LP added freight forwarding services provider Horizon Group to its portfolio. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser and DLA Piper LLP was legal adviser to Horizon. Citizens Financial Group Inc. was financial adviser and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP was legal adviser for GHK.

– Riverstone Holdings LLC completed the sale of energy and technology company TrailStone LP to Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners Ltd.

