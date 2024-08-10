Apollo in talks to buy Barnes Group for $2B; KKR considering $5B bid for ASMPT

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to acquire US-based aerospace-components maker Barnes Group Inc., which has a market value of about $2 billion, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Barnes is negotiating exclusively with Apollo, which it favors over other buyout firms, the report added, citing the sources.

– KKR & Co. Inc. is considering a takeover bid for Singaporean chip-equipment maker ASMPT Ltd., which is valued at about $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker ASM International NV has previously been pushed by activist investors to sell its 25% stake in ASMPT, the report added.

– Brookfield Corp., Blackstone Inc., Pacific Equity Partners, EQT AB (publ) and KKR are vying for Singapore Post Ltd.'s A$1 billion portfolio of Australian assets that comprises Freight Management Holdings Pty. Ltd. and Couriers Please Australia Pty. Ltd., The Australian reported, citing sources. Bids for the businesses, which generate about $120 million in annual EBITDA, are due in the coming weeks, the report added.

– Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. is negotiating with Yondr Group Holdings BV to acquire the Netherlands-headquartered company's stake in their joint venture, EverYondr, Mint reported, citing two people aware of the development. Yondr Group is planning to exit the joint venture, which builds datacenters in India, the report added, citing the sources.

– EQT Partners AB started the process to sell its investment in US-based healthcare technology company AGS Health LLC, targeting a valuation between $750 million and $780 million, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The sale process, managed by JP Morgan and Bank of America, is expected to launch early next year, the report added, citing the people.

