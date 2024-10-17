Ampersand Capital acquires Nektar facility; Green Hill to divest Mission Cloud

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ampersand Capital Partners purchased a manufacturing facility and reagent supply business in Alabama from San Francisco-headquartered Nektar Therapeutics.

– Great Hill Partners LP agreed to sell Los Angeles-based cloud consulting services provider Mission Cloud Services Inc. to CDW Corp. Choate Hall & Stewart LLP is Mission's legal adviser and Arma Partners is its financial adviser.

– CVC Capital Partners PLC acquired Paris-based pharmaceutical company Therakos (France) SAS from Mallinckrodt PLC. UBS and PWC were CVC Capital's financial advisers, Candesic was its commercial adviser and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was its legal adviser.

– An affiliate of Lone Star Funds acquired the commercial and residential fire business of US heating, ventilation and air conditioning company Carrier Global Corp. for an enterprise value of $3 billion.

