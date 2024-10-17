Advent aims to exit Manjushree; EMR plans Ravenswood Gold mine sale

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Advent International LP is planning to sell its $1 billion stake in Indian plastic packaging manufacturer Manjushree Technopack Ltd. to PAG, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. Advent informed the Securities and Exchange Board of India that it no longer planned to go through with listing Manjushree, the report added.

– EMR Capital Pty. Ltd. aims to exit its investment in Ravenswood Gold, a gold mine it jointly operates with Golden Energy and Resources Pte. Ltd., The Australian reported. Golden Energy is also planning to divest, and potential buyers for the stakes include Regis Resources Ltd. and Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd., the report added.

– Advent International aims to acquire a controlling stake in India-based luggage maker V.I.P. Industries Ltd., Mint reported, citing three people with knowledge of the development. The lack of a succession plan at V.I.P. is behind the promoter's decision to sell, the report added.

– TPG Capital LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC are eyeing a stake in property sales platform Domain Holdings Australia Ltd., The Australian reported. Domain's majority owner, Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., aims to partner with private equity players to take the business private, the report added.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP's roughly 40% stake in House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd. is being targeted for a buyback by the India-based fashion house, The Economic Times reported, citing executives aware of the development. General Atlantic first invested in the business, majority-owned by the Dongre family, in 2015, the report added.

