Sustainability Intelligence from S&P Global Market Intelligence

It's never been more important to integrate sustainability into decision-making than today. Our goal is to have sustainability intelligence factored into every financial decision across the world.

Over time, attention to sustainability issues has inevitably increased. The investment community recognizes, for example, that climate risks pose real threats to the financial stability of markets. And developments are underway to build accounting standards for sustainability that will really apply across the world for all forms of corporate reporting over time.

At S&P Global, we have been gathering and analyzing sustainability for over 20 years. In 2021, we launched Sustainable1 bringing together S&P Global's suite of sustainability benchmarking, analytics, and evaluations, along with a high-touch approach to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

As the market continues to evolve, we see our role as being pioneers on topics that are relevant for decision-makers. Sustainable1 has over 700 billion data points on climate and sustainability. We gather data on over 13,000 companies every year on their sustainability performance. We use an approach called the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, a unique process that allows us to engage directly with each and every company that we analyze. Through this process, over 550,000 documents are uploaded to our platform, which allows us to gain deep insights into corporate performance.

Over the years, our team has pioneered innovative methods to translate environmental data into financially relevant intelligence for investors, companies, and governments. We assess the impact of potential carbon prices and examine the credibility of transition plans. We evaluate the potential future financial impact of the physical impact of climate change on over 3 million assets owned by companies across the world.

In a nutshell, our sustainability expertise is backed by deep, broad data and robust analytics. Whether it’s creating a carbon baseline, setting a net-zero target, doing scenario analysis or completing TCFD reports, our seasoned S&P Global team is here to help you.