Mapping the Landscape: An Early Look at the Insurance IN/sights Symposium 2024

The insurance industry stands at the crossroads of transformation, driven by unprecedented changes in technology, regulation, and market dynamics. To thrive in this evolving landscape, industry leaders must stay ahead of the curve. The Insurance IN/sights Symposium 2024 offers a unique opportunity to do just that. This year’s event is packed with cutting-edge insights, expert discussions, and strategic networking, all designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to reveal what’s on the horizon for the insurance industry.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 8th at SECOND in New York City. To view the full agenda and details, visit the event page.

Key Themes to Watch

Risk Management: Navigating New Challenges — As the insurance landscape grows more complex with the integration of AI and shifting demographics, effective risk management is crucial. Join Sarah Williams, Chief Risk Officer at The Guardian Life, Steve Guijarro, U.S. Chief Risk Officer at Ascot Group, and Whit McGraw, Head of Credit & Risk Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, for a deep dive into how to foresee and mitigate emerging risks. This session will be essential for those aiming to future-proof their risk management strategies.

The Future of Insurance M&A: Trends and Opportunities — The M&A landscape in the insurance industry is also undergoing significant shifts, driven by factors such as consolidation, technology advancements, and changing customer demands. Symposium attendees will gain insights into the latest trends and challenges in M&A activity, including the ongoing consolidation in the broker and MGA space and the potential catalysts that could reignite the M&A market. By understanding these dynamics, insurance professionals can make informed decisions about growth and expansion strategies.

Evolving Industry Dynamics: Insights and Analysis — From the opening roundtable discussions to detailed analyses by S&P Global Ratings Senior Directors, John Iten and Carmi Margalit, this symposium offers a comprehensive look at current and future industry dynamics.

Election Insights: Navigating the Insurance Landscape Post-Polls — The upcoming elections could bring changes to the regulatory and economic environment for insurers. In the session "Polls to Premiums: Election Impact on the Insurance Industry," economist Ben Herzon, along with political strategists Frank J. Kelly and Jerry Theodorou, will explore the potential effects of new federal leadership, anticipated changes in tax policies, and evolving environmental regulations. This panel will offer strategies for insurers to navigate these post-election scenarios.

The Growing Influence of Private Equity — Private equity firms are increasingly recognizing the potential for value creation in the insurance sector, and their involvement is bringing new capital, expertise, and innovation to the industry. Attendees will learn about the impact of private equity investments on insurance companies, the opportunities and challenges associated with private equity partnerships, and the strategies insurers can employ to navigate this evolving landscape.

Preparing for the Future: Rethinking Insurance — As we look to the future, ensuring the economic viability of insurance will be paramount. Bryan Falchuk’s session on Ensuring the Economic Viability of Insurance will challenge traditional notions of risk selection, pricing, and product design, urging the industry to rethink its approach to meet the demands of a changing world.

Why Attend?

The Insurance IN/sights Symposium 2024 is essential for anyone committed to staying ahead in the insurance industry. As the sector evolves, your ability to anticipate and adapt will be crucial to your success. Don’t miss this chance to connect with thought leaders and peers who are driving the industry forward.

Register now to secure your place and take advantage of exclusive discounts.

Be part of the conversation and prepare to navigate the future of insurance with confidence.