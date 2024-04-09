 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/asia-pacific-m-a-by-the-numbers-q2-2024 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2024
Case Study

A Credit Union Enriches Its CRM System with Actionable Lending Insights

Podcast

MediaTalk | Season 2 | Ep. 27 - College Football Preview & Venu Injunction

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: August 21

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: August 21st Edition


Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, APAC saw a 56% increase in deal flows compared to Q1 along with an 8% increase in the number of deals against the same period.  However, total deal activity ($) for H1 2024 remains -28% down compared to H1 2023.  Financials led from a sector perspective with $287b, driven by the $17b acquisition of Mensheng Securities Co., Ltd by Guolian Securities Co., Ltd.  That deal also helped to propel China to lead country activity by deal value ($31b).  Japan and Australia saw the most deal activity by count at 450 and 305, respectively.

EXPLORE OUR DATA TO ASSESS THE M&A LANDSCAPE >

  • Blog

Global M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2024

Read more
  • Blog

How Can M&A Players Create Value in H2 2024?

Click here
Our data can help you assess the M&A landscape
Request Demo