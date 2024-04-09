Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2024

During the second quarter of 2024, APAC saw a 56% increase in deal flows compared to Q1 along with an 8% increase in the number of deals against the same period. However, total deal activity ($) for H1 2024 remains -28% down compared to H1 2023. Financials led from a sector perspective with $287b, driven by the $17b acquisition of Mensheng Securities Co., Ltd by Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. That deal also helped to propel China to lead country activity by deal value ($31b). Japan and Australia saw the most deal activity by count at 450 and 305, respectively.

