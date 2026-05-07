Horizontes de América Latina: Tendencias y Perspectivas para 2026

S&P Global Ratings

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets, Global Economics & Research

Elijah Oliveros-Rosen is the Chief Economist, Emerging Markets for Latin America at S&P Global Ratings. He forecasts the main macroeconomic variables for major countries in the region, which are used by S&P Global analysts during the ratings process. He also publishes work on the outlook for emerging economies, as well as on other topics pertaining to the region.

Before joining S&P Global, Elijah was a Latin America Country Risk Analyst at BMI Research, where he conducted macroeconomic forecasts and published commentary on breaking developments. He also held the role of lead Latin America financial markets strategist at BMI Research, in which he identified investment opportunities across FX, Fixed Income, and Equities.

Elijah received his bachelor’s degree in International Economics from the University of Richmond and his master’s degree in Global Finance, Trade, and economic integration from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.