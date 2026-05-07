Horizontes de América Latina: Tendencias y Perspectivas para 2026

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Webinar
Live Webinar
Únete a nosotros en el primer webinar de Horizontes de América Latina del año para analizar la evolución de los mercados de crédito y las tendencias macroeconómicas que están moldeando el panorama de la región hacia 2026.
Exploraremos cómo la divergencia macroeconómica global—caracterizada por trayectorias diferenciadas de crecimiento, inflación y tasas de interés en las principales economías—y un entorno financiero más volátil se traducen en riesgos y oportunidades para América Latina.
Aprovecha estos conocimientos para navegar con confianza los desafíos y oportunidades que se presentarán durante el resto del año.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Market Lead, Risk & Valuation Services, Latin America
Como líder de Serviços de Risco e Avaliação para a América Latina na S&P Global Market Intelligence, Ana Laura Garcia traz ampla experiência em gestão de produtos e projetos em diferentes contextos culturais. Com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros tanto na América Latina quanto na América do Norte, ela navega com habilidade por desafios regulatórios e culturais. Ana é reconhecida por sua forte habilidade em vendas e possui um histórico comprovado de construção de redes sólidas para alcançar objetivos estratégicos.
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Economist, Emerging Markets, Global Economics & Research
Elijah Oliveros-Rosen is the Chief Economist, Emerging Markets for Latin America at S&P Global Ratings. He forecasts the main macroeconomic variables for major countries in the region, which are used by S&P Global analysts during the ratings process. He also publishes work on the outlook for emerging economies, as well as on other topics pertaining to the region.
Before joining S&P Global, Elijah was a Latin America Country Risk Analyst at BMI Research, where he conducted macroeconomic forecasts and published commentary on breaking developments. He also held the role of lead Latin America financial markets strategist at BMI Research, in which he identified investment opportunities across FX, Fixed Income, and Equities.
Elijah received his bachelor’s degree in International Economics from the University of Richmond and his master’s degree in Global Finance, Trade, and economic integration from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Associate Director, Risk & Valuation Services
Isabella Vallory joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2014. She is a Credit Specialist in the Credit Risk Solutions Department where she delivers climate and credit risk management solutions for institutions of different sizes and specialties with a primary focus in the Americas region. Isabella has led dozens of client engagement projects that focus on development of internal risk rating systems, validation of risk rating and deployment of dozens of Credit Assessment Scorecards representing most major assets classes. Ms. Vallory assists clients to identify risks and opportunities related to climate risk. Prior to this role, she focused on product development, analytical innovation and thought leadership for the U.S. public finance segment. Isa is noted for her award-wining level of client service, thought leadership and project management.
Ms. Vallory is a Sustainability and Climate Risk certificate holder from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP). She holds a Postgraduate Teaching course and a summa cum laude Bachelor Degree of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Salvador (Buenos Aires, Argentina) where she has worked as an Associate Professor teaching International Economics/ Finance.
Please contact us if you need more information or have trouble accessing the webinar.