The Middle East and LNG: An import boom set to keep growing

The Middle East has undergone a dramatic transformation in regards to its relationship with LNG. Once known for its largescale exports from Qatar, the region has grown into a recognized demand center. In 2014, the region's three importers (Kuwait, Israel and the UAE) received 6.1 Bcf of gas equivalent; in 2016, imports into the region reached 24.5 Bcf, thanks to more deliveries to traditional importers and the rise of new market entrants.

In this infographic, we consider just how much the region has changed, what's driven that about-face and which countries in the region are set to become major import destinations. You can also learn more about Middle East LNG uptake here as well as more about our Middle East Marker here.

Click on the image to view a larger PDF version.