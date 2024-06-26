China has big plans for its emissions reduction incentive programs called Tanpuhui

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together everything you need to know about the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The Chinese government has been working to integrate several state-backed and private emissions reduction schemes called Tanpuhui into its broader carbon ecosystem and even plug them into existing carbon market frameworks.

Tanpuhui, which translates into Carbon Inclusion, started off as incentive schemes that awarded consumers points for adopting eco-friendly habits that help reduce carbon emissions. These points can then be redeemed for a range of perks and discounts on government services or products.

But more recently the Chinese government has been looking to get more out of what is likely one of the world’s largest consumer-end decarbonization incentive schemes.

China’s former climate envoy Xie Zhenhua had backed the idea of a system to incentivize individuals to reduce emissions in daily life as far back as 2013. In Oct. 2021, China said it would test Tanpuhui programs across the country as part of its new Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs during COP26.

In 2023, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment or MEE issued a report titled Development and Practices of China’s Carbon Inclusion (Tanpuhui) saying Tanpuhui needs to become an essential part of China’s carbon markets, and a critical approach to meet the country’s carbon neutrality target.

In June, 15 government bodies jointly released an action plan to develop carbon footprint accounting standards for around 100 products by 2027. One of the motives is to support Tanpuhui programs.

The International Energy Agency has said that net zero emissions by 2050 cannot happen without the consent of people and behavioral changes. With the weight of over a billion consumers, Tanpuhui presents some interesting prospects for price discovery of carbon, even though integrating it with existing methodologies and voluntary carbon markets could prove challenging.

Editor's picks

SPGlobal.com