Thyssenkrupp Steel to connect to GET H2 German hydrogen pipeline in 2028

Thyssenkrupp has signed a realization agreement with gas transmission system operators Nowega, OGE and Thyssengas to connect its Duisburg steel plant in Germany to the GET H2 hydrogen pipeline network in 2028 as it seeks to decarbonize its operations.

The GET H2 pipeline project plans to connect green hydrogen production hubs with industrial consumers in the Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia regions.

"With this contract, the hydrogen economy in North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany continues to take shape," the companies said in a statement March 21.

The 135-km pipeline network between Lingen and Gelsenkirchen will be extended to the Duisburg steelworks via a 40-km link from Dorsten. GET H2 in turn will link to the planned national hydrogen pipeline network.

INTERVIEW: 85% of ship engines ordered in 2030 likely to be dual-fueled: MAN Singapore

MAN Energy Solutions expects the order book for dual-fuel ship engines to ratchet up, with around 85% of all engines ordered in 2030 to be dual-powered, as the global shipping industry speeds up maritime decarbonization efforts. Its Singapore Managing Director Nicolas Brabeck said ammonia will soon be add to the list of fuels that engines can run on, along with other alternatives such as methane, ethane, LPG and methanol.

CERAWEEK: Hydrogen could play role in decarbonizing power despite logistical challenges

Hydrogen presents a complicated challenge when used as a power source, but these challenges could be addressed with incremental gas blending and artificial intelligence tools, industry participants said March 20. However, the use of hydrogen in power is generally controversial, speakers at CERAWeek by S&P Global said, saying it's "not the first application that comes to mind."

Blue, green ammonia prices diverge as electrolysis power prices rise, natural gas falls

Blue and green ammonia price indications diverged in February as capital costs for electrolysis and rising power prices pushed up renewables-derived production cost calculations, while falling natural gas prices continued to weigh on prices for blue production pathways. Blue ammonia prices slipped by $50-$60/mt, with Far East Asia prices falling to $369.63/mt, their lowest level since May 2023.

China starts consultation for enrolling aluminum smelters into compliance carbon market

China, which operates the world's largest emission trading scheme with 5.1 billion mt/year of CO2 emissions covered, opened a consultation for emissions accounting, reporting and verification guidance for aluminum smelters, paving the way to enroll another industry into the national compliance ETS after the power sector.

CERAWEEK: Renewable power undergoing ‘deep industry reset’: NYSERDA official

Renewable power is "going through a deep industry reset" in which "nobody’s making any money," a New York State Energy Research and Development Authority official said during the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston March 21. Asked how inflation in material and operations and maintenance costs have affected renewable project returns, Georges Sassine, NYSERDA vice president for large scale renewables, said, "Terribly."

