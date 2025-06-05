Over the past two to three years, the buzz around sodium-ion batteries has become louder, with some companies claiming a succession of new breakthroughs. While these developments are promising, there are still significant hurdles to broader sodium-ion adoption.

Sodium has a big advantage over lithium when it comes to availability, but it cannot yet match lithium’s performance parameters. Additionally, lithium carbonate prices have crashed by more than 70% over the past several years, negatively impacting the business case for sodium-ion batteries.

US-based sodium-ion battery tech startup Bedrock Materials recently announced that it is winding down its operations, due in part to these cost competition challenges. The Stanford University spin-out was advancing research on sodium-ion battery tech for EVs, anticipating a continued lithium shortage that would make sodium-ion batteries a viable alternative.

Spencer Gore, co-founder and CEO at Bedrock Materials, said in a statement: “Our modeling pointed to a clear outcome: in a world where lithium remains abundant, today’s sodium-ion batteries can’t compete on cost — even at commercial scale. Independent researchers at Stanford reached the same conclusion, noting that for sodium-ion to succeed, it would need either a breakthrough in energy density or to carve out niche applications based on unique performance traits”.