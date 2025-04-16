The automotive sector—and, by extension, automaker profits—is currently in turbulent waters, thanks to an array of macroeconomic headwinds. These challenges have been exacerbated by a developing global trade war, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing competition from emerging markets, particularly mainland China.

The automotive industry has never been for the faint of heart, but the challenges facing the industry’s historic heartlands are more acute than ever.

Suspicions that times are getting tougher for the sector are confirmed by an analysis of quarterly financial results of leading automotive OEMs and suppliers. The analysis of 84 publicly listed automotive companies, comprising 22 OEMs and 62 suppliers, spanning from the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2024, highlights a significant shift in profitability dynamics.