27 March 2025
February 2025 saw a significant increase in US auto inventory levels, rising by 3.4% month-over-month for a total of 2.9 million units listed for sale.
February 2025 retail advertised auto inventory in the US highlights noteworthy market trends, including rising inventory levels, shifting EV consumer preferences, and changes in vehicle pricing and discounts.
According to S&P Global Mobility's Retail Advertised Inventory data, February 2025 saw a significant increase in US auto inventory levels, rising by 3.4% month-over-month for a total of 2.9 million units listed for sale. This follows two consecutive months of inventory decline.
This uptick may indicate a strategic inventory restocking at the dealer level, particularly following the typical end-of-year sell-down that often leaves dealerships with depleted stock. As of February, S&P Global Mobility has not observed tariff impacts on inventory volume but may in the coming months as OEMs adapt to the changing trade environment.
EV inventory also experienced a 2.9% increase in February.
The following EV models demonstrated sizable inventory changes month-over-month:
Despite this recent increase, the industry has been right sizing EV inventory by adjusting production plans to align with slower-than-expected consumer demand.
While Tesla inventory is unavailable due to their direct-to-consumer model, the brand has experienced a notable decline in both share of EV registrations and brand loyalty over the past year. This is due to several factors, among which are an older product portfolio and increased consumer choice with more than 23 new models launched in the past year, as well as the growth of hybrid vehicles.
This decline presents a substantial opportunity for non-Tesla EVs, which are well-positioned with growing inventory levels, to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences and capture EV market share.
The average age of dealer inventory in February was 83 days, according to S&P Global Mobility research. This figure is a slight improvement from the peak of 87 days experienced in December but is up from 70 days in February 2024. A steady average age indicates that vehicles are moving through the sales pipeline efficiently, although dealers may still be cautious about overstocking.
Approximately 512,000 units of 2024 model year inventory were available in February accounting for 17% of the total stock. This is in line with prior years indicating the model year changeover is progressing normally.
The average list price of vehicles is currently $47,003, down from a high of $51,114 in July 2023. Brands and dealers are discounting vehicles to provide consumers with more accessible pricing options. While price sensitivity is a long-term trend, it is reflected in the rise of non-luxury vehicles listed below MSRP, now at 53% compared to 43% a year ago.
Moreover, the peak advertised discount fluctuated, reaching approximately $3,600 at its height. In February, this figure dipped slightly to$ 3,300, highlighting dealerships’ efforts to attract buyers amid shifting consumer preferences.
The data from S&P Global Mobility's Retail Advertised Inventory provides valuable insights into the current state of US automotive inventory. The increase in inventory levels, particularly for EVs, alongside the trends in pricing and discounts, highlights the ongoing adjustments within the industry. As we move forward, these metrics will be crucial for both dealers and consumers as they navigate the complexities of the automotive market.
S&P Global Mobility offers detailed US auto inventory data for over 19,000 dealer sites. Data is available at the national, state, DMA and dealer levels.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.