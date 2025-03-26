EV inventory also experienced a 2.9% increase in February.

The following EV models demonstrated sizable inventory changes month-over-month:

Hyundai Ioniq 5: +39%

Audi Q6 E-TRON: +33%

Honda Prologue: +18%

Cadillac Lyriq: +15%

BMW iX: -6%

Ford Mustang Mach-E: -17%

Despite this recent increase, the industry has been right sizing EV inventory by adjusting production plans to align with slower-than-expected consumer demand.

While Tesla inventory is unavailable due to their direct-to-consumer model, the brand has experienced a notable decline in both share of EV registrations and brand loyalty over the past year. This is due to several factors, among which are an older product portfolio and increased consumer choice with more than 23 new models launched in the past year, as well as the growth of hybrid vehicles.

This decline presents a substantial opportunity for non-Tesla EVs, which are well-positioned with growing inventory levels, to capitalize on shifting consumer preferences and capture EV market share.