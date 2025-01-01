Benchmark Statements

Platts Benchmark B.V. (PBBV) is a benchmark administrator headquartered in Amsterdam and authorised by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (AFM).

PBBV administers the following assessments which are not in scope of EU Benchmarks regulation but are in scope of Article 19 for the UK Benchmarks Regulation (2019 No. 657) and are not excluded by Article 2(g). In the UK, PBBV is making use of the transitional period available for third country benchmarks which are in scope of the UK BMR. This transitional period ends on 31 December 2030 and grants continued access to the UK for third country providers in scope of the UK BMR until that date. Per HM Treasury’s Benchmark Equivalence (No.2) Directions 2020, PBBV will apply for endorsement or recognition for these benchmarks before the end of the transitional period available under the UK BMR:

Dated Brent (PCAAS00) (PDF)

FO 3.5%S FOB Rdam Barge (PUABC00) (PDF)

Jet CIF NWE Cargo (PJAAU00) (PDF)

Naphtha CIF NWE Cargo (PAAAL00) (PDF)

Marine Fuel 0.5% FOB Rdam Barge (PUMFD00) (PDF)

Fuel Oil 1% FOB NWE Cargoes (PUAAM00) (PDF)

Gasoline Premium Unleaded 10ppm FOB Med Cargoes (AAWZA00) (PDF)

ULSD 10ppmS CIF NWE Cargo (AAVBG00) (PDF)

ULSD 10ppm CIF Med Cargoes (AAWYZ00) (PDF)