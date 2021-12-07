Gevo partners with Kolmar for renewable SAF, premium gasoline octane deal

Gevo has entered into a contract with Kolmar Americas to supply it with 45 million gal/yr of renewable fuels to be produced from Gevo's Net-Zero 2 production facility, the company said in a statement Dec. 7.

The fuel supply agreement calls for Gevo to supply Kolmar with "renewable, energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons" that includes sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and isooctane, a key component of renewable premium gasoline.

The Net-Zero 2 plant is currently being built in the Midwest, and under the agreement Kolmar would take the entire plant output under the plant's current design. No time frame was given for plant completion. The agreement includes financing by Kolmar, but no other details were provided.

"We are excited to align Kolmar's global supply reach, logistics and regulatory capabilities with Gevo's Net-Zero 2 production of cutting-edge low carbon aviation and gasoline fuels to get these advanced, sustainable products to the varied global markets that need and want them the most," Raf Aviner, president of Kolmar Americas, said in the statement.

Kolmar Americas, a wholly owned unit of Swiss Kolmar Group, is a petrochemicals, renewable fuels and liquid energy products trader and producer.