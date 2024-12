FRANCE DATA: SP95-E10 leads French fuel market with over 60% share

The leading fuel of choice in France from January to October was SP95-E10, which accounted for 60.3% of the gasoline-type fuels market share, an increase of approximately 2.1% on year, data by Bioethanol France released on Nov. 29 showed.

As of November, 78% of fuel stations in France offered SP95-E10, which corresponds to 7,417 stations.

From January to October E85 consumption slightly declined, comprising 6% of the French gasoline-type fuels market, a decrease of 0.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

As of November, the number of filling stations providing E85 increased by 268 on the year, representing 40% of all fuel stations in France.

Meanwhile, light vehicles with gasoline engines accounted for 79% of new car registrations, while fully electric and diesel vehicles comprised 15.4% and 7.7%, respectively.