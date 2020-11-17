US winter wheat crop rated 46% good to excellent, planting above average

New Delhi — In its Crop Progress report, released Nov. 16, the US Department of Agriculture said 46% of winter wheat planted in the US was under good to excellent conditions as of Nov.15, similar to trade expectations and up one percentage point on week.

Winter wheat crop under fair conditions was reported to be at 36%, lower than 38% last week and the crop under poor and very poor conditions were seen at 18%, up from 17% last week.

According to sources, at present ratings, the winter wheat condition index scores are the lowest in eight years for mid-November.

Dryness in parts of the US is weighing on crop quality of US winter wheat, according to experts.

According to the USDA data, 85% of the planted winter wheat emerged in the week ended Nov.15, one percentage point above the five year average.

The planting pace for US winter wheat also remains higher, with 94% of the planting completed in the week to Nov.15, one percentage points above both last year's and the five-year average, according to the data.

According to weather agency Maxar, parts of the US are likely to see dry weather conditions in the current week as well. "Dry weather is expected across the central US this week, which will maintain dryness across portions of the wheat belt," it said.