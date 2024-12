REFINERY NEWS: HollyFrontier Cheyenne RD conversion complete by end-week

Refinery: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Capacity: 6,000 b/d

Owner: HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier said the conversion of its Cheyenne, Wyoming, refinery from a hydrocarbon-based plant to a renewable diesel plant is "expected to be mechanically complete later this week," CEO Mike Jennings during a third-quarter results call Nov. 3.

"We expect to run our first batch of feed by the end of the year," he said.

The plant will be able to make 6,000 b/d or 90 million gal/year of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

HollyFrontier has secured enough feedstock for start-up of the unit.

HollyFrontier's 120 million gal/year renewable diesel project at its Artesia, New Mexico, plant is expected to be completed in Q2 2022, with the pre-treatment unit completed in Q1 2022, "allowing us to run a more favorable mix of feedstocks."