Infographic: China's food security push is fraught with formidable challenges

China has put food security as its top strategic agenda in recent years. Beijing wants to be self-sufficient in agricultural production and shield itself from volatility in global food supply chain. But the country's heavy dependence on imports is likely to put the spotlight on the colossal challenges it faces in attaining food self-sufficiency.

China is currently the world's largest food importer and projections show it will remain the top purchaser in 10 years’ time. This casts serious doubt on Beijing’s food security drive.

