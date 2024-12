US wheat inspected for export down 48% on week: USDA

US wheat inspected for exports fell 48.2% in the week ended June 24 to 285,654 mt, data from the Department of Agriculture showed June 28.

The top export destinations for the latest week were Mexico (68,103 mt), South Korea (55,000 mt) and Kenya (31,800 mt).

The USDA has estimated US wheat exports in the current marketing year, which started on June 1, at 24.5 million mt. As of June 24, export inspections in the marketing year to date totaled 1.5 million mt, down more than 23% from the year-ago period, the USDA data showed.

US wheat inspected for export shows quantity sold and inspected during loading onto export ships.

US wheat inspected for export (mt)